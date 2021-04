ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Nearly 60% of adults in the state of Maryland have received at least one vaccine dose as of Tuesday.

Maryland providers have now administered more than 4.43 million COVID-19 vaccines as the state nears 60% of adults vaccinated.



Our case rate fell again, and our positivity rate is down to 4.04%.



Our case rate fell again, and our positivity rate is down to 4.04%.

Governor Larry Hogan is also continuing to increase dose availability, turning three more mass vaccination sites into drive-through, no-appointment sites.

Nearly 1.9 million Marylanders — one-third of the state’s total population — have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.