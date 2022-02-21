Almost 200 grams of cocaine and heroin seized by Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — During two separate traffic stops, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office collectively seized more than 173 grams of cocaine and 17 grams of heroin.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 17, FCSO conducted a traffic stop after deputies observed a vehicle swerving near I-70 and Route 340. A positive K-9 alert prompted deputies to conduct a search of the vehicle where they found 49 capsules, approximately 17 grams, of heroin, empty packaging bags, and a handgun. FCSO says the approximately 17 grams of heroin has a street value of more than $5,000.

Deputies then arrested 19-year-old Troi Johnson of Baltimore and 24-year-old Daysia Flores of Cumberland.

Mug shots courtesy of Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Johnson’s charges include:

Firearm possession with felony conviction

Possession of firearm by a minor

Regulated firearm: illegal possession

Firearm drug trafficking crime

CDs-distribute with firearm

Loaded handgun on person

Loaded handgun in vehicle

Handgun on person

Handgun in vehicle

Illegal possession of ammo

CDs-possession not marijuana

CDs-possession with intent to distribute narcotic

CDs-possession: large amount

CDs-distribute narcotic.

Flores faces charges including possession of a controlled dangerous substance that is not marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance: large amount.

Both were taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

FCSO’s second CDS arrest occurred at around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 18 after deputies pulled over a driver they say was speeding, completing unsafe lane changes, and failing to stop at a stop sign. After a positive K-9 alert, deputies then seized 6 bags of cocaine, weighing a total of 173.8 grams. Deputies also seized a bag of rubber bands, a pair of brass knuckles, and more than $1,200.

Mug shots courtesy of Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies then arrested 31-year-old George Pacheco of Frederick and transported him to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking. Pacheco faces charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance that is not marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.