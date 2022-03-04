MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, almost 100 Silver Spring residents were displaced after an explosion happened at Friendly Garden Apartments.

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the American Red Cross to help displaced residents find shelter and services. Friendly Garden Apartments resident, Okosua Safo says that while she is worried about where she is going to live next, she is more concerned about what she experienced impacting her mental health.

“You saw the flames and you saw one particular resident with a comforter around her trying to like jump out of the building,” said Safo. “Believe she was on the second floor and I wanted to help her, but I was just like frozen. It was really crazy.”

Many RideOn buses also were out of service to transport residents from the intake community center to the recreation center transformed into a shelter. Many restaurants in the area have also offered to make meals for those in the shelter but HHS reminds people that they cannot take any psychical donations.

The county also started a donation page for any people who want to help residents affected. Click here to donate.