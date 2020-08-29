Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay strives to help the community protect the streams of the Chesapeake Bay watershed

( WDVM ) — The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay is an organization that is dedicated to cleaning up the bay and educating people on its importance.

The bay runs through Maryland and Virginia. The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay believes that in order to reach the bay’s cleanup goals by 2025, all jurisdictions in the watershed must work together to reduce their share of the pollution entering the bay.

According to the Alliance, 53% of the main basin of the Chesapeake bay exists within the state boundaries of Maryland, the free state’s actions are vital to improving the health of the bay.

Organizers say through the development of strong partnerships with public and private organizations the Alliance aims to help Maryland achieve the prescribed pollution reduction goals.

The Alliance’s mission is to lead, support, and inspire local action to restore and protect the lands, rivers, and streams of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.









“The Chesapeake Bay is seeing so many impacts like sea-level rise and weather patterns change, where it’s getting wetter for longer periods of time, and drier for longer periods of time,” said Kate Fritz, Executive Director of Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. “The Chesapeake Bay is a place that protects us from storms and flooding. It’s also a place where we as a society and as a culture go to, as a refuge.”

On October 1, 2020, the Alliance will host their annual ” The Taste of the Chesapeake” fundraiser that raises essential funds to support the work throughout the entire Chesapeake Bay watershed. To register visit: allianceforthebay.org/tastetickets