Alleged dairy farm cruelty prompts Lanco-Pennland protest

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday protesters gathered in Hagerstown to urge a local cheese maker, Lanco-Pennland, to reconsider its relationship with the National Farmers Organization. The company ships milk from a dairy farm that, according to protesters, abused its cows.

A PETA eyewitness investigator shot footage inside Reitz Dairy Farm in Shamokin Township, Pennsylvania that allegedly revealed cows were beaten, kept in their own waste, and denied veterinary care.

Pennsylvania State Police opened an investigation but found no signs of animal abuse.

During the protest, PETA stated their investigation is still ongoing and expressed concerns of what occurred at the dairy farm.

“PETA is urging kind people everywhere to stop consuming dairy and cheese and instead choose delicious healthy vegan products that do not exploit animals,” said PETA senior campaigner, Tricia Lebkuecher.

PETA’s claims were debunked by the state police investigation, but PETA stands by its mission that animals should not be eaten or abused.