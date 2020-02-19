Allegany Criminal Investigation Unit arrest Cumberland man on child pornography charges

Matthew Ivan Murphy, 21, was arrested and charged by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 19, 2020.

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WVDM) — The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit arrested a suspect on Wednesday for child pornography possession.

The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Ivan Murphy, 21, was investigated after reports were made that Murphy allegedly requested and received nude photos from four different girls. According to the sheriff, the victims were from West Virginia and Maryland.

Upon his arrest, Murphy was charged with possession of child porn, soliciting child porn, and indecent exposure. Murphy was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond, until his next court appearance.