Allegany County recognizes National EMS Week

CUMBERLAND, Md (WDVM) — National EMS Week started on Sunday and Allegany County is taking the time to recognize its first responders and to educate the community.

The Department of Emergency Services usually spends the week highlighting topics of preparedness and safety, but now it looks a little different because of COVID-19.

Public information Officer Todd Bowman says their department has been staying in touch with their community and staff through virtual platforms.

“In the traditional aspect of our public education, that has kind of tapered off for the time being,” Bowman said. “But we have formed other ways of communicating and educating the public.”

Bowman said they are hoping to one day continue their classes and informative tours for children, hoping they will inspire the next generation of first responders in the community.