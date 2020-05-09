Allegany County notes trend of more severe emergency calls

CUMBERLAND, Md (WDVM) – Allegany County is reporting a decrease in EMS calls overall, but an increase in the calls severity.

Officials are linking this trend to the public’s fear of contracting the coronavirus from hospitals or first responders.

Department of Emergency Services Public Information Officer Todd Bowman says hesitating to contact emergency services could be the difference between life and death.

“We don’t want the fear of contracting or being exposed the coronavirus to deter patients that are sick from calling 911,” Bowman said. “We want to make sure that patients who are sick are getting to the right facility at the right time in order to get treated.”

Bowman said all medical personnel are regularly equipped with personal protective equipment to ensure the safe treatment of anyone in need of medical services.