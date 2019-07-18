Allegany County man faces child pornography charges

MIDLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police arrested an Allegany County man on child pornography charges early Thursday morning.

Christopher John Kenney, 27, is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography, police said.

Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began investigating offenders sharing child pornography in May, which they said led to Kenney.

According to police, through a search warrant, a preliminary review of Kenney’s devices contained multiple child pornography files.

Police said Kenney is held at the Allegany County Detention Center without bail.

Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in this investigation.