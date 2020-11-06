Allegany County has highest COVID-19 case rate in Maryland

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Allegany County now has the highest COVID-19 case rate in Maryland, with 37.5 COVID cases per 100,000 people as compared to 14.2 cases per 100,000 people in Maryland.

Allegany County Health Department said in a release on Wednesday that they identified 90 new cases since Monday. The county total is now at 917.

“As cases surge in our area, the Allegany County Health Department encourages all county residents to avoid gatherings, big or small,” the release said.

This growth comes following a spike in cases on Frostburg State University’s campus. FSU had been conducting classes in a blended learning environment, but all classes moved online on Thursday after Brady Health Center identified 12 new cases between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.

“We’re watching this every day, and we will take measures as needed,” said Liz Medcalf, director of news and media services at FSU.

FSU just started in-person classes again on Thursday after noting on Tuesday that numbers were going back down. Medcalf said that their semester is ending early, on November 18.

“We were anticipating, being in western Maryland, where it is colder, that the cases would increase in the fall,” she stated. “This is what the scientists said they were predicting, and this is why we started early.”

Medcalf said that the increase within FSU had largely been linked to one “socially connected” group. She said that the school is keeping a close eye on cases in the community, but she is not sure how the rest of the semester might play out.

“I will say that our number of active cases has been steady since it went back down over the past weekend,” she said. “We have a team that is monitoring this more information on a daily basis, and depending on where a situation may happen would be where those measures might be taken.”

The Health Department urges anyone who is sick to stay home. If anyone is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, they say to contact your health care provider about testing.