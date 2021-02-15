Allegany County fire causes $150,000 in damages, displaces two people and two dogs

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A homeowner and her son-in-law are displaced following a house fire early Monday morning in Allegany County.

Fire services were called to the 11300 block of New York Avenue around 4 a.m. The adults in the home were both taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The male resident also sustained non-life-threatening injuries after running back into the home to retrieve a set of keys and slipping on some ice outside. Both parties have since been released from the hospital.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended candle left to burn overnight in the living room. During the ordeal, the smoke alarm inside the house never went off — the occupants were made aware of the fire after being awoken by a series of popping noises. Investigators believe dead batteries are to blame.

“This is a problem that we see from time to time,” said Oliver Alkire, public information officer for the Office of the State Fire Marshal. “People will install a smoke alarm, however they don’t routinely check it. We want all citizens to check their smoke alarms at least once a month.”

State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci also commented on the event.

“This incident has several teachable moments with tragedy being barely avoided,” he said. “First, this fire shows the importance of not only having, but testing smoke alarms monthly. Citizens are reminded to replace any battery-only operated smoke alarm over ten years old with a unit powered by a 10-year sealed-in battery. These early warning devices can be the difference between life or death in an incident of an uncontrolled fire inside our homes. Second, never go back into a burning house. Once you and your family have exited, call 911. Get out, stay out.”

The two dogs were unharmed in the fire, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The family is being assisted by American Red Cross following the extensive damages.