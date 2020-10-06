Allegany County 9-1-1 center will be able to receive text messages

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — One of the centers for emergency calls in Allegany County will soon be able to receive texts sent to 9-1-1. This is a part of the statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 project, which will extend similar capabilities to all call centers in Maryland.

“Everyone has a cellphone now, so that’s the importance of it. To be able to reach 9-1-1,” said Bryan Miller, the communications chief of 9-1-1 Emergency Services in Allegany County.

Allegany County Emergency Services have been working on upgrading their phone system in order to be able to support the new texting function. Centers in the county are currently able to accept texts and have received two or three in the past month, according to Miller.

The addition of this text function is helpful to individuals who are hard of hearing, deaf, or speech-impaired. It can also help in situations where the caller is unable to speak due to safety issues or an injury, according to a release from the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

Although this new function provides a lot of possibilities, individuals should still try to call first when contacting in an emergency, Miller said.

“It’s faster to call, we prefer the call, but if you cannot call then text,” he stated.

This new system will also have capabilities of receiving photos, which can help responders know what to expect before arriving on a scene.

“Technology is evolving. 9-1-1 is going to have to evolve with technology,” Miller said. “Texting to 9-1-1 is going to become more prevalent.”