All Things Recovered strives to help employ people in recovery

FREDERICK, Md.(WDVM) — According to the National Addiction Center, almost 21 million Americans have at least one addiction, but only 10 percent of them receive treatment. Those that do receive treatment often have difficulties finding a job and a stable living environment, but one Frederick man wants to change that.

Frederick Native Sean Nicholson spent most of his life battling addiction, but when Nicholson got sober and entered recovery, he knew he had to pave the way for others who battle addiction.

Nicholson says the hardest part of addiction is staying sober, and if people in recovery do not obtain the proper resources, it can be hard for them to succeed.





Which is why Nicholson created “All Things Recovered,” a job program that gives people in recovery a second chance.

The business aims to employ former addicts to teach them job skills and help them progress.





“We’re here to help them make good clear decisions. The goal is to give them a job reference and a character reference, so they can move on to bigger things. We encourage people in recovery to chase their ambitions and their dreams,” said Nicholson.

Employees at All Things Recovered will be clean and sober and participate in random drug tests.