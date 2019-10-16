All I-68 EB lanes closed near exit 42

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — All lanes of I-68 eastbound, west of exit 42 are closed Wednesday as a result of a multi-vehicle accident, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

The department said three people were taken to the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center as a result of the accident.

“Citizens should avoid the area and use the appropriate detours,” Emergency Services Director James Pyles said. “The roadway is going to be closed for a considerable amount of time as crews remove the vehicles, one being a tractor trailer.”

This will be updated as details become available.

