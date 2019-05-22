All charges dropped for Hagerstown man facing life in prison Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - A Hagerstown man facing life in prison recently had over eight charges dropped against him in court due to the victim not cooperating with the investigation.

Andrew Burke, 29, was charged with attempted first and second degree murder and assault, along with six other counts in the shooting of Jermaine Scott-Evans last September.

However, Wednesday morning's trial was null-processed due to Scott-Evans not being able to be located and his wife not cooperating.

Back in September, police found Scott-Evans with a gunshot wound on his back on the 300 block of Jonathan Street and witnesses identified Burke as the shooter. Burke was being held in the Washington County Detention Center without bond due to Judge Mark D. Thomas saying that the allegations against Andrew Burke were too serious to set bond and risk his release.