All aboard Walkersville Southern Railroad’s Santa Train!

A scene from “Polar Express,” in which actor Tom Hanks performs all three characters. Hanks used experimental technology to morph into a little boy, a train conductor, a hobo and Santa Claus for the new computer animated Christmas adventure. (AP Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures)

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Walkersville Southern Railroad is known for its scenic routes many of its special events, but one event, in particular, includes a photo-op with Santa.

There are a lot of Santa trains in the country but this one is located both within 50 miles of Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

“We’ve been a railroad since 1991. We started running our trains in 1994. Soon after that, everybody wanted a Santa train,” John Meise, conductor and engineer.

“We live up in the north pole, busy with making all the toys and we come down and we’d like to see everybody, you know spread the order to holiday cheer,” said Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Whether it’s a scenic excursion for two or the entire family, it gets riders in the spirit of the season.

“We love the Santa train. I grew up in Walkersville, so it’s nice to take a little ride through my old town,” said Ashley Grace, a second time rider.

To purchase tickets, click here.