Aldermen discuss extension for Frederick hotel project

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Frederick and Plamondon Hospitality Partners are looking to extend their memorandum of understanding for a hotel and conference center on East Patrick Street.

This would be the project’s third extension in the wake of the damage the pandemic has done to the hospitality industry.

The previous extension expires June 30, with the new proposed agreement extending it to December, 2023.

“The June 30th deadline, obviously, is drawing near, but the pandemic is still in full effect,” Director of Economic Development Richard Griffin said. “The emergency is still declared and it’s not clear how many more months it will take for the hospitality market to recover.”

In addition to the extension, the proposal would also have the city pay the developer $150,000 for some design changes and other costs.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for June 3.