Alderman Roger Wilson announces candidacy for Frederick Mayor

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Alderman Roger Wilson officially announced that he is running for the Mayor of Frederick.

Roger Wilson was elected Alderman for the City of Frederick in 2017. Wilson is an experienced businessman, public servant, husband, father, and 20 year Frederick resident.

Wilson said that his focus will be on infrastructure, public health and safety, digital transformation, and economic revitalization. If elected, Wilson would be the first black Mayor of Frederick, which is why he choose Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday to announce his candidacy.

The election will take place in September 2021. For more information on Wilson’s vision for the city, visit his campaign website. To view his announcement video, click here.