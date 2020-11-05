Airbags stolen from multiple cars in Takoma Park

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Multiple cars on the 7300-7400 block of New Hampshire Avenue were found with windows smashed and airbags stolen Wednesday night, Takoma Park Police say.

Police say they responded to a report for the damaged cars around 11 p.m. last night. Police say the caller did not see anyone enter the cars, but the caller reported a dark four-door car with two occupants.

Police say the suspects could not be located when they arrived. Police say they found multiple cars with broken driver’s side windows with their driver’s side airbags stolen.

Takoma Park Police ask that anyone with further information contact their department at 301-270-1100.

