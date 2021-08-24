Ahead of first day of school MCPS BOE holds their last meeting of the summer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools held their last meeting before the first day of school and discussed their reopening plan.

The school board announced that volunteers or those doing contracting work with MCPS will have to be fully vaccinated.

Adam Zimmerman is a parent of two MCPS students who are under the age of 12 and unable to be vaccinated. Zimmerman is disappointed the district fell short of mandating teachers and staff to be vaccinated without the option of weekly testing.

“The get vaccinated or get tested model basically guarantees that you will have unvaccinated adults in classrooms, in school buildings, for as long as schools are open,” said Zimmerman.

The school board also discussed the option of having lunch outdoors. Interim Superintendent Monifa Knight says outdoor spaces will be incorporated, but not exclusively.

For a full look at MCPS reopening plan, click here.