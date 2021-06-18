After the pandemic year, annual bike race returns to Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — The annual bike race returned to Hagerstown after the global pandemic put most in-person events on hold.

Downtown Hagerstown saw a record number of around 300 bikers race through a short course including five 90-degrees left-turn. The route covers portions of West Washington Street, South Potomac Street, West Baltimore Street, Hood Street and Summit Avenue. Those roads were closed during the race and the drivers were asked to detour from the race route.

The race consisted of 6 groups: Women’s 4/5, Men’s 4/5, Men 45/55, Women’s Pro/1/2/3, Men’s 3 and Men’s Pro/1/2/3. Each race ran between 45 and 60 minutes from 5:45 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with prize money ranging from $500 to $1,500 according to the race groups and placing.