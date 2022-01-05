After snow causes travel nightmare, importance of car emergency kits highlighted

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — The first snowstorm of the year caused a travel nightmare for hundreds of drivers: many people along I-95 were stranded in freezing temperatures without food or water. Packing a car emergency kit is essential in the case of an emergency such as that one.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48% of Americans do not have emergency supplies in their homes or cars, but experts say this storm has proven just how important travel kits are for drivers.

Travel experts recommend all drivers have basic first aid kits in their cars, along with nonperishable food items, a case of water, blankets, and Battery booster cables.

“You need that first aid kit, and emergency kit in your car and you should actually have it in the passenger compartment, not the trunk, so it is it accessible to all the occupants,” said Brad Greer, CEO of DrySee bandages and first aid expert.

It is also recommended to have a whistle in your car in case you slide off the road you can use it to gain attention.

Health experts say drivers should have a first aid kit with gauze, tape, bandages, antibiotic ointment, aspirin, nonlatex gloves, scissors, hydrocortisone, thermometer, tweezers and instant cold compress.