After multiple requests, city launches Adopt-A-Road program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick is launching a new program that officials say has been eagerly asked for by residents.

This fall, the city is introducing an Adopt-A-Road program.

As the leaves begin to fall, residents can help keep local streets litter-free by adopting a one-mile stretch of roadway to clean up about four times a year.

Registered groups will be provided clean-up essentials like trash bags, gloves and safety vests.

This program, officials say, has been a topic of conversation more than once.

“We have been getting consistent requests through the mayor’s office for this kind of a program,” explained sustainability manager, Jenny Willoughby. “I think people are also looking for something to do outside that gets them out and get their families out.”

Volunteers must be 12 years and older and those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, according to a press release.

A sign with the group’s name will be posted along the adopted roadway. For more information on how to sign up click here.