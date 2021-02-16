After months of being closed for Covid, Washington County public library reopens

Sarah Nadeau with the Washington County Free Library says she is glad the public can return after months of being shut down because of Covid.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After months of being closed for everything but online ordering, Washington County public libraries are now open.

COVID had closed the branches for most of the past year, but patrons are invited back during the week from 10 to 6. Face masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced, and returning books can only be done through book drops where those items will be quarantined for 48 hours before being returned to the shelves. Library staff said they’re glad to be back.

“We’re just really glad that we can make it work and continue to serve the community as much as we possibly can,” says Sarah Nadeau, who oversees adult programming and community partnerships for the Washington County Free Library.

With special precautions prescribed by the county health department, copiers, printers and technology equipment will be accessible.