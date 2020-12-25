After holiday salute to those impacted by COVID, Williamsport ready to rev up Main Street program

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — The Potomac River town of Williamsport “lit up” the entire community this holiday season to recognize those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Through a partnership with the Lions Club, Byron Memorial Park has become a vibrant light show to honor those on the front lines during this pandemic. The town says it is “bringing some light to these dark times.”



“We thought it would be a great idea to help honor some of the people suffering from Covid,” said Williamsport Mayor Bil Green. “You know, the first responders, the whole way down, the families afflicted and everything.”

And the response from the community? Mayor green says Williamsport residents are rallying behind the salute to those helping to keep the community safe.

“It’s been great,” says the mayor. “Even last night I received a message from a local resident who told me all they hear is praise for everything we’ve done over the Christmas season. So it’s been wonderful.”

Looking to the year ahead, Williamsport has high hopes for its Main Street program as a way to capitalize on all the tourism drawn to the C & O Canal on the banks of the Potomac, and all the civil war history associated with the town.

Main Street’s objective: to draw those tourists from the recreational and historic sites to the merchants in town just steps away from the visitor attractions.

“I believe,” says Mayor Green, “we’ll have a lot more businesses downtown through the Main Street program and through other people investing through the properties.”

So with the Main Street program, Williamsport is looking forward to a much brighter 2021.