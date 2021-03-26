After a year, some theaters have reopened in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After a long year, some theaters have reopened in Montgomery County on Friday.

Since the industry took a hit last year, both AMC theatres in Wheaton and Gaithersburg reopened to patrons. The AMC theatres website announced the news last week to prepare any movie-lovers to purchase tickets.

“I feel like as long as you wash your hands, you should be alright, it wouldn’t discourage me from watching a movie or anything,” said Charles Aboke, resident of Montgomery County.

There will be social distancing measures in place that should remain in effect for the time being. Food and drinks will not be allowed inside of the theatres. There is still no word on when other theatres will reopen; Regal theatres in Silver Spring and Bethesda remain closed.