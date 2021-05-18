After a day of legislature signing, Governor Hogan will tour in Western Maryland today and tomorrow

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After spending an afternoon in State House in Annapolis signing the bills that passed during the General Assembly, Governor Hogan will tour in Hagerstown and Cumberland Tuesday and Wednesday.

Late Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m., Governor Hogan stopped at Community Rescue Service on Eastern Blvd. in Hagerstown to thank the first responders and mark the national EMS week. Hogan will spend his dinner with local officials and tour around downtown Hagerstown.

On Wednesday, Hogan will make a stop in Cumberland. His schedule is as follows:

10:30 a.m.: Governor Hogan will visit the Western Correctional Institution to highlight America’s VetDogs program, where inmates raise and train service dogs for veterans.

13800 McMullen Hwy SW

Cumberland, MD 21502

11:30 a.m.: Governor Hogan will visit West Side Elementary School.

425 Paca St

Cumberland, MD 21502

2:00 p.m.: Governor Hogan will tour a vaccination clinic for high school students. Media avail to follow.

Greenway Avenue Stadium

601 Greenway Ave

Cumberland, MD 21502

3:15 p.m.: Governor Hogan will visit Fore Axes.

157 Baltimore St

Cumberland, MD 21502