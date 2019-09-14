African-American Historical Association of Western Maryland hosts second annual race relations forum

Residents were encouraged to talk about what they see and feel in regards to racism in the county

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The African American Historical Association of Western Maryland hosted a race relations forum Saturday afternoon.

People gathered at the Robert W. Johnson Community Center to speak openly about racism they see and face. Community leaders, such as the Hagerstown Police Department, were there to support the second annual meeting. Residents were encouraged to talk about what they see and feel in regards to racism, and some were able to share stories from the past.

One of the event leaders says she has spent time healing after suffering from acts of racism.

“Being born and raised here and going through what I went through and now the work that I do as far as being a mediator, I can say that this is the most opportune time to start having this conversation,” said Tekesha Martinez. “I’m so very proud of Hagerstown and Washington County for showing up today like they did.”

Martinez says anyone is welcome to attend the events put on by the historical association.