African American Historical Association hosts exhibits for Black History Month

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The African American Historical Association of Western Maryland is showcasing special exhibits that will be on display throughout Black History Month.

Three of the locations in western Maryland include Sideling Hill Welcome Center near Hancock, the Washington County Free Library in Hagerstown and Allegany College of Maryland’s library in Cumberland.

“The display is just like our history presentation. It’s all about educating the public. We’re doing it to the point where we’re offering monthly programs concerning Black history, that way it doesn’t get lost for just the 28 days,” said Ronald Lytle, chairman of the African American Historical Association of Western Maryland.

The next exhibit will be centered around Jacob Wheaton, the first African- American to vote in Maryland after the Civil War, on Feb. 19 at the Washington County Free Library.