African American heritage center planned for downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick announced Wednesday it signed a lease with the African American Resources-Cultural Heritage Society (AARCH) for the use of a city-owned property in downtown Frederick as a heritage center.

The city says AARCH plans to use the 3200 square feet, located on the ground floor of the East All Saints Parking Garage on East All Saints Street, for a center “dedicated to sharing the history and influence of African Americans in our area.”

The city says the center will have a permanent exhibit, local artifacts, and first-hand accounts from local African American residents 90-years-old or over. The center is also planned to hold a meeting space and research and archival facilities.

The president of the AARCH, David Key, said the center plays important role in passing on the legacy of African Americans in the area.

“We look forward to the Heritage Center playing a major role in building lasting relationships and sharing the rich history of African Americans in our community and beyond,” said Key. “Equally important is our responsibility to pass this wealth of information to future generations as our ancestors did with us.”

The AARCH is leasing the property for $10 a year, and the initial term for the lease is 10 years. The center is targeting a grand opening for the year 2022.