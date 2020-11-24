African American Health Program encourages minorities to get tested for Covid-19

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hospitals in Montgomery County have reported an increase of COVID-19 related emergency room visits and bed usage in the last week. The pandemic especially affects minorities at disproportionate rates.

The African American Health Program is encouraging people to get out and get tested for the virus. Data shows minorities have higher death rates and are impacted more when it comes to the virus. And in some areas, many are not being tested at all. The program launched testing in various locations this month through the end of December.

Organizers launched a drive-in site in Germantown with self-administered tests. In the county, positive numbers are up over 30% since the beginning of the pandemic. The county has over 200 confirmed cases.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites and resources in Montgomery County, visit www.aahpcovid.com.