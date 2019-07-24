AED and CPR saves truck driver’s life after cardiac arrest causes accident

According to officials, bystanders started CPR on the driver.

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — CPR and an AED saved a truck driver’s life, after going into cardiac arrest caused him to overturn his tractor-trailer.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night on I-70 West, prior to Hancock just near the fourth-mile marker.

The area remained closed for about three hours while special ops pumped the diesel fuel from the trailer tank and tractor-trailer.

“Bystanders started CPR on the patient. When we arrived we got the AED, put the pads on, shocked him one time, got his heartbeat back, worked him for roughly 15-20 minutes,” said Michael Deloof, a firefighter for Hancock Fire Department.

The driver was transported from War Memorial Hospital to Winchester and his condition is unknown at this time.