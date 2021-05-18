Advocates want people to be mindful of ticks

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The weather has officially begun warming up, and many people plan to spend more time outdoors, however, advocates want the public to be cautious of ticks and Lyme Disease, specifically in Maryland.

According to the CDC, Maryland is known for having some of the highest numbers of ticks that carry Lyme Disease. These ticks tend to live in grassy and wooded areas, and often times you won’t notice if one bites you.

However, if you come in contact with an infected tick, you may experience muscle pains, headaches, and often you will notice a bull’s-eye-shaped rash on your skin.

Additionally, if this infected bit is left untreated people often experience difficulty in thinking or memory loss.

Kelsey Watkins is a resident in Frederick County, who was diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2019. Watkins explained since her diagnosis she has felt the constant effects of the bite.

Typically most cases of Lyme disease can be cured within a month, but for some people like Watkins, you can feel it feel long term.

“It is very important to take the proper precautions when you’re going outdoors, especially if you’re participating in things like hiking, Lyme disease can be prevented if people just do more research and take more precautions,” said Watkins.

Steps to prevent Lyme disease include: