Advocates organize “Flash Mob” for local legislation

They gathered at busy intersection to show support for Question D in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Advocates gathered Saturday morning to host a “flash mob” across Montgomery county, promoting specific legislation being voted on this November.

The group gathered at various intersections to support question D, legislation that would amend the county charter, dividing the region into 9 districts from the county’s current 5 and eliminating the at-large councilmembers.

Question D advocate Sharon Bauer said she doesn’t feel represented by the current council structure.

“So that’s why we’re supporting this non-partisan effort to get 9 equal districts in Montgomery County,” Bauer said. “So that each area of the county might have a representative that actually lives in their community.”

The alternative option on the ballot is Question C, which proposes 7 districts, 7 councilmembers for those districts and 4 Councilmembers at large.

Members of the flash mob said they will continue their canvassing efforts throughout the community through November 3rd.