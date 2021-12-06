Advocates for expanding Maryland paid leave law pay a call on state capital

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Along with the business of drawing new congressional lines in this week’s session of the Maryland General Assembly, plans for other legislative business are in the works.

Activists from across the state are at the capital in Annapolis this week hoping to expand the paid leave law. One plan would require employers to provide up to 12 days instead of the current five. Another plan would give employees the option of up to 12 weeks, funded on a 50-50 employer-employee match.

“We are one of the few developed nations in the world that does not guarantee paid family leave and I think it’s a mockery to the people of our state,” said Delegate Jazz M. Lewis (D – Prince Georges County).

Senator Antonio Hayes (D – Baltimore City) agreed, saying, “We’ve been fighting this fight over the past couple years and I am quite optimistic that year we’ll have victory for Maryland families.”

Under current law, those under 18 — or employees working less than 12 hours a week — would not be eligible for enhanced leave benefits.