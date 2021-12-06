Advocates explain the difficulties of air travel for people with disabilities

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — As the busiest travel season of the year kicks off, Paralyzed Veterans of America is spreading light on some of the issues people with disabilities may face while traveling.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, over 10 million Americans with disabilities find it hard to travel.

Advocates say common obstacles people in wheelchairs may face when traveling are lack of mobility during flights, limited bathroom use, and equipment damages.

Charles Brown is a paralyzed veteran who sustained a spinal injury back in 1986 while serving our country.

Brown is now the president of Paralyzed Veterans of America, an organization dedicated to helping Veterans with spinal cord injuries.

He aims to make a difference in the disability community, by using his voice to fight for equality.

“One of the big things we can do is take it to our leaders. We’re asking officials to pass the Air Carriers Amendments Act, it will make sure there’s seating accommodations for those in wheelchairs, so they can stay in a wheelchair and fly in it, much like the ADA does for buses or trains,” said Brown.

Advocates say if anyone with a disability is planning on flying soon, they recommend you first speak with your doctor, then do your research on flights, inform the airline and airport about your disability, and communicate all your needs.