Advice for parents new to homeschooling their children

Homeschooling rules and regulations vary widely from state to state, so it is important to understand the laws of homeschooling.

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM ) — With many uncertainties some parents are now transitioning to homeschooling their children for the first time and some might not know what to expect.

Parents who have been homeschooling their children for years say, a lot of people think they suddenly need to switch into a teacher mode, but homeschooling is all about finding a balance and doing your research.

It is a completely different way of thinking about education, and a completely different way of approaching education.

It is teaching tailored specifically to individual children rather than according to a standardized set of guidelines or curriculum for the masses.

It is important to allow your child to explore what he or she wants to learn and create a curriculum surrounding that.

“So a lot of people think they suddenly need to switch into like a teacher mode, and I thought that too originally because I was a teacher and I thought we were going to have a schedule. but its more of finding a flow that’s fits for your family,” said home school parent Miriam Snare.

There are no tests in Maryland the regulations say that students have to meet, either with somebody from the school district, and some counties do it once a year, but the law allows up to three times a year.

Tips for homeschooling: