Adventist HealthCare begins vaccinations of healthcare workers

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM) – Adventist Healthcare received and began administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday.

In a press release, the company announced it has received 1,950 initial doses.

The Gaithersburg not-for-profit organization has three nationally accredited acute-care hospitals and a rehab hospital with over 1,800 medical staff members.

‘It’s been a long time coming. Everybody’s been working so hard and dealing with so many things,’ President of the Shady Grove Medical Center Daniel Cochran said. “To have this light at the end of the tunnel is really exciting. We’re happy this day has come.”

The first batch of vaccines should be fully administered by Christmas Eve.