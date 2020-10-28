AdvaGenix to continue Covid-19 testing

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Rockville-based company was just approved to continue COVID-19 testing in Montgomery County.

The company, AdvaGenix, just announced they got the green light from the CDC and Maryland Department of Health. In August, county officials canceled their contract with the company due to the quote “Failure of pre-analytical temperature.” The lab was responsible for more than 19,000 tests over the summer. The company responded to the order to stop testing as they say they following guidelines by FDA standards – and the confusion stems from two different views of lab processes. Meanwhile, county officials are working to identify additional test sources to support the county. On Wednesday, AdvaGenix CEO and chief scientific officer released a statement, “

“I am pleased that AdvaGenix is approved to resume COVID-19 testing by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Maryland Department of Health,” said William Kearns, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of AdvaGenix.



“AdvaGenix has confirmed the integrity of the specimens and accuracy of the tests we’ve conducted. We are in compliance with CLIA regulations and look forward to continuing our work to support the community and public health officials. Moving forward, AdvaGenix is focused on COVID-19 testing, molecular genetic testing, and expanded offerings including influenza A and B testing.”