Adult male suspect arrested and charged with indecent exposure

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged Tengizi Koshkadze with indecent exposure.

The investigation of reports of indecent exposure occurring in different locations in Montgomery County dates back to February. According to officials, victims reported that the suspect exposed himself to them in shopping center parking lots.

Officials say Koshkadze was identified as a suspect who possibly committed eight of these incidents. The most recent incident occurred on March 24 at a parking lot in the area of 7200 Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood.

Koshkadze is believed to be the suspect in seven more incidents of indecent exposure at the locations listed below:

Three separate incidents occurred in the parking lot of 17651 Redland Road in Derwood.

The parking lot of 3490 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney.

The parking lot of 7200 Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood.

The parking lot of 3126 Olney Sandy Spring Road in Olney.

The parking lot located at Gaither Road and Shady Grove Road in Gaithersburg.

Kohkadze was arrested on March 31 for an indecent exposure incident on March 24, the suspect was transported to the Central Processing Unit. Officials say he is being held without bond.

Detectives believe that there are more victims of indecent exposure by Koshkadze that have not contacted police. Anyone with information or who believes that they have been a victim is asked to contact the 6th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770.