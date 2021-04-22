Adult male charged for attempted sexual assault in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged 18-year-old Brian Valle with the attempted first-degree rape and the assault of an adult female that occurred on April 4 in Germantown.

Officials say they responded to the area of Briarcliff Terrace on Sunday, April 4 around 7:04 pm to a report of an armed sexual assault. According to officials, the victim entered her apartment building when Ville approached her. Ville assaulted the victim and attempted to sexually assault her, a neighbor, that heard screaming came to her aid. Officials say Ville took off on foot.

Ville is being held without bond.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

