Adult education classes support student parents in the county

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The General Education Development test, otherwise known as the GED is a second chance for millions of people who didn’t finish high school. According to the American Radio Works, more than 700,000 people take the test each year to obtain an education that’s equivalent to a high school degree.

“It’s important for the community to make them productive citizens but also to show their children the value of education and why it’s important, no matter at what age, you go back and try to learn more skills and better the skills you already have,” said Washington County Family Center Director Dori Yorks.

The Washington County Family Center offers adult education classes that prepare students for all aspects of being a parent and student at the same time. The class preps students for the GED Exam and also offers opportunities to learn critical life skill topics, financial literacy, parenting 101, and how to get ready for a job.

“I would recommend it because you’re never too old to get your education, you’re never too old to get your diploma and you’re never too old to go to college,” said Student Llesenia Woodard. “The help is there you just have to be willing to do it. It doesn’t matter what age you are, just go for it.”

At the end of the course, it surprisingly isn’t only about getting the diploma.

“The success isn’t about just getting a diploma, it’s really about understanding how your child develops, being able to communicate with your child and being able to show them the importance of parenting so when they become parents, they have that as a role model for themselves,” said Yorks.

The classes are free and available to any resident with a child under four years old.

“It’s beneficial, you get to help someone else and obtain more knowledge,” said Woodard. “Like they say, knowledge is power.”