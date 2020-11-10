Adoption advocates explain the difficulties foster children can experience

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to Children’s Rights, there are currently over 400,000 children in foster care in the United States.

Many children have experienced trauma and neglect which results in them going to foster care.

According to Virginia Adoption Support for life, the average wait for a child in foster care is 4 years. That’s four years of moving schools and moving into different homes.

To bring awareness to the challenges foster children endure, National Adoption Month is celebrated in November across the nation to finalize thousands of adoptions and encourage people to give children a home.

Children’s Rights reported more than 23,000 kids age out of the foster system without ever finding permanent homes.

Oftentimes foster children become closed off and experience mood swings, but advocates say with the trauma these kids endured it is vital that foster parents try their best to connect with them and be patient.

Kim Lodgson, foster mother and adoption advocate stated:

“Every child is different and they all come from different backgrounds. Some have experienced more pain than others. It is important to be there for them. It can be difficult but patience and understanding is the key to building a connection, and remember every child deserves to be loved.”

Advocates urge everyone to help spread awareness through social media by using the hashtags #natadoptionday and #onedayproject.