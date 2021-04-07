Addressing COVID concerns for pregnant women

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As the COVID vaccine becomes more available to the general public, there is one group that could still be wary of it.

During any normal time, a pregnancy would bring on a number of concerns, but now during the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials at Meritus Medical Center want to clear up any concerns for women who are expecting or trying to conceive.

Dr. Arpitha Polagani is an obstetrician-gynecologist at Meritus Medical Center. She explained that expectant mothers or women trying to conceive should have no fear in regards to the vaccine.

“Pregnant moms mount a good immune response compared to, you know, non-pregnant women. They were not at any increased risk of serious side effects,” Dr. Pologani said. “And some of the antibodies that the pregnant moms generated, actually they were able to pass it on to their newborn babies which is protective.”

Lindsay Stein is a nurse and the clinical manager of the Emergency Department. She worked throughout her pregnancy during the height of the pandemic. Stein has cared for COVID patients since the start of the pandemic and explained that many of them were concerned for her health, as an expectant mother.

“I was very torn because I love what I do, I love working with patients. But I also felt protective of my unborn baby,” Stein stated. “But overall, I had to put myself in the mindset that if anybody is trained to control, and contain, and prevent the spread of infection, it’s nurses.”

Dr. Polagani has offered this advice for her patients and other women.

“The latest data that we have on the vaccine does not affect fertility in any which way. So it should not really affect your ability to be able to conceive,” Dr. Pologani explained. “There’s no scientific evidence to suggest that it can cause infertility or anything and there’s no reason to delay pregnancy after COVID vaccination.”

If you have any concerns regarding pregnancy and COVID, please consult your obstetrician.