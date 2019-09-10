Additional school resource officers expected in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office teamed with the Washington County Board of Education to add more school resource officers.

According to WCPS Chief Operations Officer Jeffrey Proulx, a grant application under the Maryland Center for School Safety would include salary and benefits for two SROs for Springfield Middle School and Ruth Ann Monroe Primary School. The budget includes $193,560 for salary/fringe and $124,686 for equipment and vehicles.

Proulx added that there’s no recent, local instance that inspired this move. He said that it’s more of a distance issue. For all 46 WCPS, there are 10 school resource officers, according to WCPS. If the grant were approved, that number would increase to 12 officers. The Hagerstown Police Department is responsible for schools within city limits and the sheriff’s department handles schools outside those limits including Williamsport and Smithsburg.

The grant is dubbed FY20 School Resource Officer Adequate Coverage Grant. According to county documents, county commissioners received information regarding the two entities desire to submit an application.

