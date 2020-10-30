Additional funding will be available for small businesses in Maryland

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Labor announced that $20 million in funding will be available for Maryland’s small businesses across the state.

This funding is through the expansion of the COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund. Businesses can apply for up to $50,000 in funding.

After applying, business owners will receive a decision of approval or denial in five business days.

“Labor’s COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund has already provided critical funding to small businesses representing nearly 20 diverse industry sectors, ranging from health care to retail, that are located in all 24 jurisdictions in Maryland. By expanding the program, Governor Hogan is giving our team the opportunity to help hundreds of additional businesses stay afloat, forego layoffs of thousands of employees, and remain open for business.” Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson

This fund is designed to help businesses overcome stress and hardship during the pandemic.

For any questions or assistance regarding the funding visit laborcovid19.layoffaversion2@maryland.gov