Additional arrest made in Jefferson County murder case

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTMINISTER, Md. (WDVM) — An additional arrest has been made in the murder of a Taneytown, Maryland man.

Emily Day of Westminister was arrested Friday morning and charged as an accessory in the the murder of Jonathan Riddle.

Police said Riddle’s body was found on March 18, in the area of Ward-Clipp and Smith Roads in Jefferson County, West Virginia. Three other individuals were previously arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping in the case.

Day is currently being held in Maryland, pending extradition to West Virginia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories