Adding to Hagerstown’s Cultural Trail

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — You may not have heard of the Civil War-era nurse Clara Barton, but you likely have heard of her greatest legacy: founding the American Red Cross.

In western Maryland, the city of Hagerstown is looking to honor Maryland-native Barton with a memorial on the Cultural Trail. The plan is for the statue to sit on Summit Ave., across from the traffic circle near City Park.

Those working on the project insisted the memorial be added to the Cultural Trail instead of near other veteran memorials around the city, saying that including the statue in the day-to-day lives of residents will make it more impactful.

“They need to be integrated into our environment so that parents have those teachable moments,” said Toby Mendez, the project sculptor with the Community Foundation.

There was some discussion about putting the memorial in the traffic circle and replacing the fountain there, but residents who attended the meeting decided against it. The Hagerstown City Council will pick back up discussion on the memorial during Tuesday’s meeting.