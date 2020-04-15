Adaptive Tech & Consulting hopes to create Meritus 10,000 face shields

"This could be a game changer for essential workers at the hospital."

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– A local Frederick company has abruptly stopped operations to turn their direction towards helping essential personnel at Meritus Medical Center.

Adaptive Tech & Consulting uses 3D printing to help special needs animals but is now using their equipment to create advanced face shields for health care workers at Meritus Medical Center. Once prototypes are tested this week, Meritus could be expecting up to 10,000 face shields delivered in a short time. However, what makes the face shield prototype unique is its ability to enhance safety just by properly fitting right.

“The cool thing is that it’s completely enclosed, so when you have it on your forehead, you don’t see a gaping hole that could expose you to risks,” said Adaptive Tech & Consulting Founder Preston Tobery. “The plastic shield fits up in a little groove and then it’s clipped into place with two clips.”

With pending prototype approval, Meritus is hoping to get the face shields by the end of this month.