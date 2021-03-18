Activists push “Hidden Predator Act” forward in Senate after it failed last year

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WDVM) — Lawmakers, activists, and child abuse survivors are trying to push the “Hidden Predator Act” to the Senate for a vote in Wednesday’s rally in Lawyer Mall after the bill failed last year due to the early end of the General Assembly.

The “Hidden Predator Act”, or SB 134, “Civil Actions – Child Sexual Abuse – Definition and Statute of Limitations”, is co-sponsored by Senators Hettleman (D-Baltimore Co), Corderman (R-Washington Co), Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel Co), Feldman(D-Montgomery Co), and Young (D-Frederick Co). The bill aims to remove the statute of limitation in certain civil actions relating to child sexual abuse by providing that a certain action may be filed at any time; it provides a 2-year lookback period and repeals a statute of repose for certain civil actions relating to child sexual abuse.

“This is tremendously difficult. They have to go before a court of law. They have to bring evidence and they have to share their story and they have to make their case. These are hard cases, but we want to give them at least the avenue to be able to make their case and to expose others who may be out there in the community interacting with children the right now.” Senator Hettleman said on the rally.

The bill is currently in committee.